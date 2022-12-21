Donating Warm Winter Gear To Families In Need

POSITIVE ALTERNATIVE RADIO Contemporary Christian WPER/FREDERICKSBURG, VA listeners filled a 16-foot trailer with gloves, hats, coats, and blankets destined for impoverished parts of APPALACHIA in Eastern KENTUCKY. More than 3,500 pieces of warm winter gear were collected.

The items were collected at a variety of locations throughout the WPER listening area, which stretches from RICHMOND to the outskirts of WASHINGTON, DC. HOPE FOR APPALACHIA will be distributing the donations through schools in a nine-county area where many families are in need this winter, said Pastor MIKE DODSON, coordinator of the organization.

GM FRANKIE MOREA said, “We are delighted that our listeners are so generous and so glad these much needed items will be put to good use."

DODSON added, “We are so thankful for WPER. They are an amazing partner and these donations are going to really help people this winter.”

