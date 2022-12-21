Free Holiday Programming

THOROUGHBRED RECORDS is offering CHOSEN ROAD’s 'APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS' Holiday programming to stations interested for free. The special is one hour radio show with the group featuring all of the songs on this new project, which debuted at #1 on the BILLBOARD Bluegrass Chart.

The project features guest appearances from GUY PENROD, JIMMY FORTUNE, POINT OF GRACE and ALLAN HALL of SELAH.

Stations interested in airing the special should contact GREG GOODMAN at ggoodman@daywind.com.

Click here to listen to the special.

