For Texas Children’s Hospitals

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON raised over $122K for TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS with their first ever HOUSTON’S LITTLE HEROES Radiothon on THRUSDAY, DECEMBER 15th.

The station kicked off the full-day fundraising event with the THE ROULA & RYAN SHOW broadcasting live beginning at 6a (CT) at HOUSTON’s TEXAS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL. Throughout the day, KRBE on-air talent shared with listeners impactful stories on how this great organization has impacted children’s lives. Listeners called and texted to donate, with all funds raised going to help local children and families served by TEXAS CHILDREN’S HOSPITALS.

To donate to Texas Children’s Hospital, click here.

« see more Net News