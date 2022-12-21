Karli

New to nights at FOREVER MEDIA Hot AC WSTW/WILMINGTON, DE is KARLI KIMBROUGH, who arrives from SOUND MANAGEMENT Top 40 WNDV (U93)/SOUTH BEND, where she handles nights and social media. KARLI arrives in THE FIRST STATE in early 2023, replacing TAYLOR BROOKE, who segues to QVC.

KARLI returns to her native EAST COAST, where she began her career at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA heritage Top 40 WPST/TRENTON in 2019.

« see more Net News