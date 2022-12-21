Record Donations This Year

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KRST/ALBUQUERQUE raised a record-breaking $200,315 for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL through its fourth annual KRST COUNTRY CARES FOR ST. JUDE KIDS RADIOTHON.

The two-day fundraising event was held on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8th and FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9th between 6a and 6p, to support the lifesaving mission of ST. JUDE that no child should die in the dawn of life.

PD/afternoon host BEV RAINEY and on-air personalities EDDIE HASKELL, JUAN VELASCO, MANDI VAQUERA and DEDA AUSTIN broadcast live from the KRST studio and on social media through a livestream, with special guests, interviews and more to support the kids of ST. JUDE. Last year, KRST raised $103,485 for the kids.

