Swedish retail giant H&M has removed a line of JUSTIN BIEBER merchandise after he warned fans not to buy items featuring his name and image. He called the designes “trash” and said that he did not approve of the line, according to FORBES.

BIEBER posted on his INSTAGRAM story MONDAY afternoon (12/19), that H&M released a line of merchandise without his permission, telling his 270 million INSTAGRAM followers “I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”

H&M told FORBES in a statement that while the company “followed proper approval procedures,” they decided to stop selling the merchandise “out of respect for the collaboration and JUSTIN BIEBER."

