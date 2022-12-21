Most Distracting Holiday Songs

Project management software tool WORKAMAJIG says a scientific study has revealed that songs with beats per minute (BPMs) paced at 50-80 are best for productivity, helping you to become calm, alert and increase concentration. With this in mind, they have analyzed the BPM of the most played holiday songs to determine those that are the most distracting and which songs can actually help maintain focus. The three most distracting songs are "Mele Kalikimaka," by BING CROSBY with a BPM of 208, "The Happiest Christmas Tree" by NAT KING COLE with a BPM of 206, and "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," by Andy Williams with a BPM of 202.

Surprisingly, says WORKAMAJIG, the top two most played holiday songs on SPOTIFY, MARIAH CAREY’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and V’s “Christmas Tree” lean more towards more distracting with 150 BPM and 139 BPM, respectively. Michael Buble’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”, SPOTIFY’s third most-played holiday song, is more on the productive side with 95 beats per minute.

The three most productive songs are "Carol of the Bells," by MYKOLA DMYTROVYCH LEONTOVYCH with a BPM of 47, "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," by BRENDA LEE with a BPM of 67, and "Silver Bells," by BING CROSBY with a BPM of 71.

See below for the Top 10 in each catageory, as presented by workamajig.com.





