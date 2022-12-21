Baldridge (Photo: Russ Harrington)

Country artist and MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES personality DREW BALDRIDGE and his wife, KATHERINE KRAUS, welcomed their first child, son LYRIC LEE BALDRIDGE, on MONDAY (12/19). The couple previously did a gender reveal for the baby on the stage of the GRAND OLE OPRY in JUNE.

Explaining the baby's name, BALDRIDGE told PEOPLE.com, "Being a songwriter and musician, it felt like a perfect fit ... LEE, which is LYRIC's middle name, is in honor of KATIE's dad, whose middle name is also LEE."

BALDRIDGE has hosted a 9a to 2p show every SATURDAY and SUNDAY on KKGO since FEBRUARY of 2021 (NET NEWS 2/1/21).

« see more Net News