-
FLOOD FM Switches To ‘Cool Yule Xmas’
by Shawn Alexander
December 21, 2022 at 12:30 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
FLOOD MEDIA Alternative FLOOD FM has become “COOL YULE XMAS” through CHRISTMAS DAY.
The online station is offering an eclectic holiday music mix featuring indie rock, motown, electronica, new wave, punk rock, folk, classic soul, britpop, and more during its weeklong special programming that began on MONDAY (12/19) and runs thru SUNDAY (12/26).
You can tune in to FLOOD FM’s COOL YULE XMAS at floodfm.com.