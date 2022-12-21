Flood FM Gets In The Holiday Spirit

FLOOD MEDIA Alternative FLOOD FM has become “COOL YULE XMAS” through CHRISTMAS DAY.

The online station is offering an eclectic holiday music mix featuring indie rock, motown, electronica, new wave, punk rock, folk, classic soul, britpop, and more during its weeklong special programming that began on MONDAY (12/19) and runs thru SUNDAY (12/26).

You can tune in to FLOOD FM’s COOL YULE XMAS at floodfm.com.

