MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC) will host its MILLIONS OF MOMENTS celebration on THURSDAY, JANUARY 26th at the WILDHORSE SALOON in NASHVILLE. The special event will recognize MOC's milestone of delivering the healing power of music to one million patients, families and caregivers, and will honor CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist DARIUS RUCKER and UMG NASHVILLE VP/Media Marketing LEIGH PARR MALLEUS for their years of commitment to the mission.

RUCKER will receive the "Music Heals Golden Ukulele" for performing at the bedsides and virtually for adult and pediatric patients, veterans and hospital staff in facilities nationwide. MALLEUS will receive the "Leadership in Music Golden Ukulele" for serving as a volunteer guide for MOC’s NASHVILLE-area hospital programs and connecting countless artists to MOC’s programs and live music campaigns, including LUKE BRYAN, RUCKER, KEITH URBAN, DIERKS BENTLEY, LAUREN ALAINA, MADDIE & TAE, JON PARDI, SAM HUNT and others.

The night will also feature appearances and performances by CHARLES ESTEN, SAM HUNT, THE WAR AND TREATY and PARDI.

MOC Pres./CEO PETE GRIFFIN said, “From our early days bringing music to a single hospital, to playing virtually for over 250,000 patients and caregivers nationwide during the pandemic, our organization has grown tremendously since 1999. This evening will allow us to celebrate these accomplishments and the people who are a part of them. Honoring DARIUS’ and LEIGH’s volunteer work with us, before, during and since the pandemic, is a wonderful way to not only highlight their dedication and generosity but also to spotlight the many chapters of MOC’s evolution.”

Tickets for the event go on sale TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27th at 10a (CT). The public can also participate in the silent auction ahead of the event and bid on one-of-a-kind items, including signed guitars furnished by GIBSON GUITARS, red carpet access and artist experiences.

