Young

Country artist BRETT YOUNG and GRAMMY winning Bluegrass star RHONDA VINCENT will join the AMERICAN POPS ORCHESTRA for this year’s national PBS concert, UNITED IN SONG. The TV special features a star-studded lineup that also includes MATT DOYLE, MANDY GONZALEZ, NATALIE GRANT and more, hosted by opera star RENÉE FLEMING.

The special premieres SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31st, at 8p (ET). It can be seen on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS video app.

