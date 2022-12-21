Debuts January 2nd

FIRST NAME SPORTS will premiere on SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK JANUARY 2nd, hosted by JEFF MICHAEL and GREG FRANK. It will air MONDAY-FRIDAY, 2p to 6p (ET) across the network.

MICAHEL previously hosted tHE rUNDOWN each weekday morning on the network. “What a time to be in this business,” he said. “While I’m sad to be moving on from THE RUNDOWN, I am so excited to be working with GREG on FIRST NAME SPORTS. I promise this will be the most fast-paced and energetic four hours in sports talk radio.”

FRANK previously served as co-host of SPORTSMAP RADIO’s FRED NATION. He added, “If future HALL OF FAMERS like TOM BRADY, DERRICK HENRY and CHRIS PAUL can all have success with two first names, then so can a couple of sports talk hosts.”

In addition, THE VEGAS STATS & INFORMATION NETWORK (VSIN) will debut in JANUARY on SPORTSMAP RADIO.

The VSIN programs airing daily include:

● THE GREG PETERSON EXPERIENCE (midnight-3a (ET)

● FOLLOW THE MONEY WITH MITCH MOSS AND PAULY HOWARD (7-9a (ET)

● THE LOMBARDI LINE WITH MICHAEL LOMBARDI (12-2p (ET)

● VSIN PRIMETIME WITH TIM MURRAY & SHAUN KING (6-8p (ET)

“I cannot think of a more exciting time in our network’s history,” said DAVID GOW, GOW MEDIA Founder and CEO. “Adding the most trusted voices in sports gambling media to our richly talented and diverse roster of personalities, we are building a lineup that’s the best in the business.”

