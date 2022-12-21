O'Toole And Robinson

FULL COVERAGE COMMUNICATIONS has signed new key clients and hired MELISSA O’TOOLE as a Dir. and AVERY ROBINSON as a Sr. Publicist. Both will be based in LOS ANGELES. New artist additions to the company’s roster include ADAM LAMBERT, ALICIA KEYS, KID HARPOON, THE KID LAROI, LITTLE BIG TOWN, MICHAEL BUBLE, OZUNA and TXT.

O’TOOLE joins the company with more than 12 years of experience, including publicist roles at 42WEST, SCOOP MARKETING and ID PR. She has also worked across talent agencies (UTA, CAA) and record labels (JIVE RECORDS, BMG, ARISTA RECORDS).

ROBINSON joins the team from BECK MEDIA & MARKETING, where she rose through the ranks from intern to lead publicist across multiple national entertainment clients during her three-year tenure, including FACEBOOK WATCH’s Emmy Award-winning show, RED TABLE TALK.

Company Managing Partner ERICA GERARD said, “Adding such an incredible mix of marquee names and breakout superstars to our roster perfectly embodies our strategic media relations approach as we take stock of the tremendous growth the company has experienced in three short years and the hard work and dedication our staff brings to the table each day. We are thrilled to welcome MELISSA and AVERY to the team. They have both already hit the ground running, and their combined experience will be a key to the continued success of our company.”

« see more Net News