First Conference Coming In September

BARRETT NEWS MEDIA will host its first ever BNM SUMMIT on THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 in NASHVILLE. The one-day conference will take place at VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY’s STUDENT LIFE CENTER BALLROOM. The day will focus on News-Talk professionals examining ways to further grow the format and industry.

Those interested in participating, send an email to Jason@BarrettNewsMedia.com.

