Barrett News Media To Host First BNM Summit Next Year In Nashville
by Charese Frugé
December 22, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
BARRETT NEWS MEDIA will host its first ever BNM SUMMIT on THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 in NASHVILLE. The one-day conference will take place at VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY’s STUDENT LIFE CENTER BALLROOM. The day will focus on News-Talk professionals examining ways to further grow the format and industry.
Those interested in participating, send an email to Jason@BarrettNewsMedia.com.