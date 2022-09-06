Bieber (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock.com)

MUSICBUSINESS WORLDWIDE is reporting that JUSTIN BIEBER is close to a $200M deal to sell his music rights to HIPGNOSIS’ BLACKSTONE CAPITOL FUND. The WALL STREET JOURNAL (WSJ) says the deal includes interest in both his publishing and recorded music catalogs.

BIEBER has released six albums, the most recent of which was JUSTICE, via DEF JAM/UNIVERSAL MUSIC in MARCH 2021. The WSJ reports that the deal "would be the largest music-rights acquisition for HIPGNOSIS to date."

