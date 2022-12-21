Taking Care Of Veterans & Families

COX MEDIA GROUP's R&B WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA gave 10 families of military veterans a holiday miracle by fulfilling their CHRISTMAS lists through the KISS WISH program. In partnership with THE WARRIOR ALLIANCE, KISS chose 10 deserving ATLANTA-area families and provided a gift list for each.

In addition, the families joined KISS 104.1 for a special day at SIX FLAGS over GEORGIA where they were treated to a holiday meal, entertainment, and a special experience. The families also received a gift card from PUBLIX to assure that their holiday will include a meal.

Dir./Development for The WARRIOR ALLIANCE JOEY TRIPP said, “THE WARRIOR ALLIANCE is grateful for the continued support of veteran families through the KISS WISH program. KISS 104.1 and MONTLICK INJURY ATTORNEYS’ compassion has allowed 1- veteran families to provide for their children this holiday season while facing ongoing adversity.”

KISS 104.1 Dir./Branding and Programming TERRI AVERY added, “Every year it’s different families, but the needs are the same. I am thrilled that we get to help these families in need to have the CHRISTMAS they deserve.”

