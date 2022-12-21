Douglas And Giglio

AUDACY Sports WIP-F/PHILADELPHIA has added HUGH DOUGLAS to the station for Middays, and moved JOE GIGLIO from Nights to Middays to join him. The duo will be heard weekdays from 10a to 2p (ET), beginning in 2023, one week following the conclusion of the PHILADELPHIA EAGLES season.

DOUGLAS is a former NFL defensive end who played for 10 years with the NEW YORK JETS, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES and JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS. He was inducted into the EAGLES HALL OF FAME in NOVEMBER of 2022. His broadcasting career includes time as a co-host on WIP, a full-time analyst on ESPN2’s NUMBERS NEVER LIE, NFL STUDIOS and as an analyst on ESPN programs such as SPORTSCENTER, NFL LIVE, ESPN2’s FIRST TAKE and ESPNEWS. DOUGLAS has also spent time on BBC AMERICA and as a reporter with WTXF-TV in PHILADELPHIA.

“The best years of my NFL career were in PHILLY, and I cut my teeth in broadcasting at WIP,” said DOUGLAS. “I’m so excited to be back and hosting middays with JOE GIGLIO. I’m coming home!”

GIGLIO broke into the industry after winning NEW YORK sister station WFAN’s FANTASY PHENOM contest in 2012. A year later, GIGLIO joined WIP as a fill-in host. Since 2017, he has hosted evenings for the station, including PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES pregame and postgame shows. Additionally, GIGLIO has been a host on BETQL DAILY, weekdays from 9a to 12p (ET) on the BETQL NETWORK.

GIGLIO said, “I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to be part of the next midday show on WIP. JOE and JON have set a standard to become appointment listening for every PHILADELPHIA sports fan over the last five-plus years, and I can't wait to do the same with an EAGLES legend, HUGH DOUGLAS. Doing a daily show for the most passionate sports fans in the country is a privilege, and I'm thrilled to get rolling during one of the most exciting eras we've ever seen!”

