Im, Kaplan And Calvert

The U.S. SENATE confirmed the nominations of KATHY K. IM and DIANE KAPLAN and the renomination of RUBYDEE CALVERT to the Board of Directors of the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (CPB).

IM, based in CHICAGO, is Dir./Journalism and Media at the JOHN D. AND CATHERINE T. MACARTHUR FOUNDATION. She is a member of the advisory boards of the UC BERKELEY SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM and the University of CHICAGO HARRIS SCHOOL OF PUBLIC POLICY, and is a PEABODY JUROR and member of the ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES. She was a visiting Fellow at MIT’s Open Documentary Lab and is the co-author of UNRESTRICTED FUNDING VITAL FOR JOURNALISM. She previously worked at the U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT and the BANK OF AMERICA FOUNDATION. She will serve a term expiring in 2024.

KAPLAN, of ANCHORAGE, AK, is Pres. & CEO/RASMUSON FOUNDATION, ALASKA’s largest philanthropic organization. Before joining the FOUNDATION, KAPLAN provided consulting services for philanthropic organizations, Native corporations and tribes, and nonprofit organizations. Prior to that, she served as CEO/ALASKA PUBLIC RADIO NETWORK. In addition to public service in ALASKA, she sits on the Community Advisory Council for the SAN FRANCISCO FEDERAL RESERVE BANK and on the Board of Directors of UNITED STATES ARTISTS. She will serve a term expiring in 2026.

CALVERT, of RIVERTON, WY, worked at WYOMING PBS from its inception in 1983. She served as GM of the station until her retirement in 2015 and as Pres./WYOMING PBS FOUNDATIOn from 2006-2016. Prior to that she was the Dir./Programming for 24 years, leading the production team to produce the station’s signature series MAINSTREET, WYOMING, and CAPITOL OUTLOOK. She has served on the Boards of PBS, AMERICA’S PUBLIC TELEVISION STATIONS, and the WYOMING STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, which she chaired for two years. She has served on the CPB BOARD since 2018 and is currently Vice Chair. She will serve a new six-year term expiring in 2028.

