Shortlisted (Photo: Valeriya Zankovych/Shutterstock.com)

RIHANNA, TAYLOR SWIFT and LADY GAGA were shortlisted for OSCARS in the Best Original Song category on WEDNESDAY (12/21), RIHANNA for “Lift Me Up” from BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER, SWIFT for “Carolina” from WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, and GAGA for “Hold My Hand” from TOP GUN: MAVERICK.

BILLBOARD is reporting these would be the first OSCAR nominations for RIHANNA and SWIFT; and the fourth for GAGA, who was previously nominated in this category for “Til It Happens to You” from THE HUNTING GROUND (2015) and “Shallow” from A STAR IS BORN (2018), which won the award.

THE WEEKND was also shortlisted for co-writing “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. This could bring him his second OSCAR nomination. He was nominated seven years ago for co-writing “Earned It” from FIFTY SHADES OF GREY.

Click here to read more.

« see more Net News