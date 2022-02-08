-
Rihanna, Taylor Swift And Lady Gaga Shortlisted For Oscars For 'Best Original Song'
by Charese Frugé
December 22, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
RIHANNA, TAYLOR SWIFT and LADY GAGA were shortlisted for OSCARS in the Best Original Song category on WEDNESDAY (12/21), RIHANNA for “Lift Me Up” from BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER, SWIFT for “Carolina” from WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, and GAGA for “Hold My Hand” from TOP GUN: MAVERICK.
BILLBOARD is reporting these would be the first OSCAR nominations for RIHANNA and SWIFT; and the fourth for GAGA, who was previously nominated in this category for “Til It Happens to You” from THE HUNTING GROUND (2015) and “Shallow” from A STAR IS BORN (2018), which won the award.
THE WEEKND was also shortlisted for co-writing “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. This could bring him his second OSCAR nomination. He was nominated seven years ago for co-writing “Earned It” from FIFTY SHADES OF GREY.
