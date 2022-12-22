Swift: Accolades Keep Coming (Photo: UMG)

TAYLOR SWIFT extended her record-setting 2022 performance with the debut of her 10th studio album, "Midnights," on OCTOBER 21st, released on REPUBLIC RECORDS/UMG. In just eight weeks, the album has achieved over six million album equivalent units worldwide, three million in the U.S. alone, and cements her in music history as the only artist ever to have five albums with over one million units during release week.

The release moved almost 1.6 million during its debut week. "Midnights" is the first album to sell over one million physical albums since 2015.

UMG Chairman/CEO SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE commented, "TAYLOR is a multidimensional creative force whose achievements place her among the most accomplished artists in the history of music, and we are thrilled and honored to partner with her across so many aspects of her career."

REPUBLIC RECORDS Founder/CEO MONTE LIPMAN added, "TAYLOR's achievements over the past year have been absolutely spectacular! With more than two dozen historic milestones set by 'Midnights,' it's nearly unimaginable for any artist to sell more than six million albums in less than eight weeks during any era of our business. These accomplishments further exemplify her prowess as the consummate artist and storyteller defining a generation."

The 11-time GRAMMY winner broke streaming, physical and vinyl album sales milestones around the world as "Midnights" became the fastest-selling album of her career, and SWIFT became the first artist in history to capture the entire Top 10 on the U.S. BILLBOARD Hot 100 chart. SWIFT has 36.6 billion combined streams of her music and 22.4 million album-equivalent units to-date in 2022.

Over the course of the year, she earned multiple awards, including: six AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, extending her lead as the most awarded artist in AMA history; three PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS; The NSAI NASHVILLE SONGWRITER AWARD for Songwriter Of The Decade; three MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS; four MTV EMAs; and four BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, among others.

SWIFT has also been nominated for a string of forthcoming awards, including: four GRAMMY AWARDS, a GOLDEN GLOBE, CRITIC'S CHOICE and HOLLYWOOD CRITICS ASSOCIATION AWARD. "Carolina" was also named to the OSCAR shortlist for Best Original Song in 2023.

