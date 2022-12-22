Charlotte Allison-Watts

YEA NETWORKS VP/Sales CHARLOTTE ALLISON-WATTS will retire at year end. ALLISON-WATTS joined YEA in JUNE 2019 after nine years in sales with iHEARTMEDIA DALLAS. She was responsible for overseeing all sales for "The KIDD KRADDICK Morning Show," "TINO COCHINO Radio," "The GREG BEHARRELL Show" and all YEA podcasts, among other shows.

YEA President SHAWN NUNN added, "I've known CHARLOTTE for many years and was more than happy to add her to the YEA family in 2019. She has done an amazing job helping to grow YEA's revenue... especially with our podcast network. We will miss her, but wish her all the best as she has worked tirelessly to enjoy her next chapter in life."

Said ALLISON-WATTS, "GEORGE LAUGHLIN, SHAWN NUNN and the remarkable YEA staff opened their doors and their hearts, completing my circle of an amazing work family! Growing our podcast world has been fun: meeting and getting to know such a diverse group of folks and building relationships that I will carry with me."

YEA will be announcing a new VP/Sales in the new year. ALLISON-WATTS will assist with the transition and will continue to be available for a while at Charlotte@YEANetworks.com.

