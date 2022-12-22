Morgan (Photo: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com)

Country music star and U.S. ARMY veteran CRAIG MORGAN joined the nonprofit USO on a three-day trip to GERMANY, where the BROKEN BOW RECORDS artist performed three concerts for troops and their families stationed at USAG BAVARIA.

MORGAN was reunited with the 101st and 82nd AIRBORNE DIVISIONS while touring USAG BAVARIA, both of which he was a part during his years of service. Since his first USO tour in 2002, MORGAN has visited 15 countries during 13 tours, entertaining more than 45,000 U.S. troops and their families.

Said MORGAN, “It’s always an honor and a privilege to visit with our troops and their families, but especially during the holiday season. I know how much it means to them to receive those care packages at this time of the year and to hear those messages of gratitude from Americans everywhere who value the incredible sacrifices they make year-round.”

Bringing entertainment to the troops is a cornerstone of the USO’s mission to strengthen AMERICA’s service members through connection. More than 75,000 service members participate in USO ENTERTAINMENT tours annually, and more than 50,000 military members have attended virtual celebrity visits through the USO MILITARY VIRTUAL PROGRAMMING ENTERTAINMENT SERIES during the last two years.

