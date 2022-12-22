KLIF: Playing All The Hits

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KLIF-F (HOT 93.3)/DALLAS is taking the station’s format to a new focus on hits from the ‘90s and 2000s, including SHAKIRA, BEYONCE, MAROON 5, EMINEM, ADELE, GOO GOO DOLLS, NO DOUBT, RIHANNA, PINK, ALANIS MORISSETTE and more, along with current hits from HARRY STYLES, TAYLOR SWIFT, ED SHEERAN and others.

CUMULUS DALLAS/HOUSTON Regional VP DAN BENNETT commented, “We went back to the best times when Top 40 was on fire! Moms and daughters can come back to hit music in DFW. The music is instantly familiar, and you can sing along with it.”

For more information or to stream HOT 93.3, visit here.

