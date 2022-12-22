Megan Thee Stallion: The Trial Continues (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

TORY LANEZ will not take the witness stand in his own defense in the trial over whether he shot MEGAN THEE STALLION with closing arguments in the week-long trial setting the stage for jurors to reach a verdict.

“I will not testify,” said LANEZ, sitting beside his father, to JUDGE DAVID V. HERRIFORD.

JAQUAN SMITH, LANEZ's driver the night of the shooting, who was present at the courthouse, will also not testify.

Closing arguments in the trial commenced, with both the prosecution and defense leaning on contradictory testimony and statements made by witnesses to prove their case.

LANEZ stands accused of three felony counts over the JULY 12th, 2020 incident. His lawyers have maintained his innocence, suggesting the trigger might have been pulled by KELSEY HARRIS, MEGAN’s former friend and assistant who was also in the vehicle that night.

The trial resumes today.

