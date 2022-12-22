-
KZRG/Joplin, MO Teams Up On Christmas Of Hope For Foster Children
by Roy Trakin
December 22, 2022 at 9:33 AM (PT)
-
ZIMMER RADIO News-Talk KZRG/JOPLIN, MO teamed up for the 2022 version of CHRISTMAS OF HOPE. Listeners, local businesses and churches teamed up to make sure that foster children have an amazing holiday.
Commented KZRG PD PETER THIELE, "Our children are our greatest treasure. KZRG's partnership helping our local foster kids is a great honor."