Names New Digital Strategy VP

COX MEDIA GROUP has appointed JUSTIN WENOKUR as VP/Digital Revenue & Sales Strategy for CMG RADIO. WENOKUR was previously Sr. Director/Digital Strategy for CMG LOCAL SOLUTIONS.

WENOKUR will be dedicated to ensuring CMG RADIO's customers are successful in digital marketing and advertising. He and his team will focus on modernizing CMG's go-to-market strategy, assisting local markets in achieving revenue goals, and driving customer results.

CMG RADIO EVP ROB BABIN stated, "We're thrilled to promote an accomplished leader like JUSTIN, who is driven by continuous improvement for the company, the team, and our clients. He is a seasoned professional with years of revenue leadership and hands-on operational experience that will lead CMG in the next phase of our growth."

Added WENOKUR, "I couldn't be more thrilled to continue my journey at CMG as VP/Digital Revenue & Sales Strategy. The last three years with this company have been fueled by my passion to help our customers achieve their goals, and it's an amazing opportunity to work under ROB BABIN and his team, who share the same dedication. CMG's potential is limitless, and I intend to help us realize much of that potential in the short order."

Before working at CMG, WENOKUR was the VP Of Growth for a large digital agency in DALLAS, where he was responsible for growing his customer's revenues while also growing agency revenue. During that time, he landed on AD2's top "32 under 32" list and received the ANA's "Rising Stars in Marketing" award.

