SiriusXM's Future Five

SIRIUSXM’s music programming team unveiled its FUTURE FIVE, artists that the satellite radio company first supported and predicts will break through in 2023. That are emerging TIKTOK hip-hop newcomer ARMANI WHITE, hard rockers BAD OMENS, R&B diva COCO JONES, soul singer DANIELLE PONDER and Country phenom MEGAN MORONEY.

The FUTURE FIVE for 2023 highlights five emerging artists across all genres — including R&B, Country, Hip-Hop and Rock — that are believed to be some of the most promising, up-and-coming voices.

FUTURE FIVE picks that SIRIUSXM was first to champion include DOJA CAT, GABBY BARRETT, RODDY RICCH, LIL UZI VERT, CARLY PEARCE, MAE MULLER, MORGAN WADE and more.

« see more Net News