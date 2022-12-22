Nell

NASHVILLE-based OUTBACK PRESENTS welcomes back FALLON NELL as Sr. Booking Manager.

NELL started her career at OUTBACK CONCERTS as the company's first intern before coming on board as a promoter representative in the comedy department. She relocated to ATLANTA for OUTBACK in the opening of a new venture before making the transition to artist management at ALLIANCE ARTISTS.

Her passion for new talent led her to start BROTHERS MANAGEMENT, where she worked with developing artists and provided management consulting services for independent managers. Most recently, she was the Coordinator of Live Events for the MIKE CURB COLLEGE OF ENTERTAINMENT & MUSIC BUSINESS at BELMONT UNIVERSITY, her alma mater, where she oversaw the production of its "Showcase Series" in the CURB EVENTS CENTER.

Said NELL, "OUTBACK PRESENTS sets the bar for what hard work, kindness and an artist-first approach looks like. [Company executives] MIKE SMARDAK, VAUGHN MILLETTE and BRIAN DORFMAN are taking the company to new heights, and I'm thrilled for the opportunity to be back."

Said OUTBACK's SMARDAK, “We could not be prouder to have FALLON return to OUTBACK. She is an amazing addition to what we are trying to accomplish here."

Reach out to NELL at fallon.nell@outbackpresents.com or call (615) 242-3323.

