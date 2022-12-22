Lambert & McLoughlin with friends

MIRANDA LAMBERT teamed up with TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY, the exclusive retailer for her MUTTNATION pet line, to spread holiday cheer to animal shelters.

LAMBERT and her husband, BRENDAN McLOUGHLIN, visited a TRACTOR SUPPLY store in FRANKLIN, TN, where they filled their carts with pet toys and supplies and then made surprise stops at three local shelters: WILLIAMSON COUNTY ANIMAL CENTER, METRO NASHVILLE ANIMAL CARE & CONTROL and NASHVILLE HUMANE ASSOCIATION.

Said LAMBERT, who co-founded the dog rescue nonprofit MUTTNATION FOUNDATION in 2009, “This is the perfect time of year to visit your local animal shelter and to thank them for the great work they do all year long, helping the pets and the communities where we live. These three shelters have been important local partners to MUTTNATION and to me, personally, and I just wanted to show my appreciation.”

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY then donated $5,000 in gift cards to spread the joy to an additional five shelters and rescues that help senior pets and pets with special needs as part of the MUTTNATION "Love Harder" initiative.

The five shelters receiving $1,000 TRACTOR SUPPLY gift cards are: SNARR NORTHEAST (BREWSTER, NY); FRANKIE & ANDY'S PLACE (WINDER, GA), NEW LEASH ON LIFE (LEBANON, TN); MUTTVILLE SENIOR DOG RESCUE (SAN FRANCISCO), and SUNFLOWER SANCTUARY (TIJARES, NM).

