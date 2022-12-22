Lynch (Photo: The Dwyers)

BROKEN BOW RECORDS artist DUSTIN LYNCH hosted a sold-out seventh annual DUSTIN LYNCH & FRIENDS BENEFIT CONCERT in TULLAHOMA, TN, on DECEMBER 13th raising more than $30k for SHEPHERD'S HOUSE, TULLAHOMA SPORTS COUNCIL and HANDS-ON SCIENCE CENTER. Songwriters HUNTER PHELPS, JORDAN MINTON and JORDAN REYNOLDS also joined their fellow co-writer to play his latest release, the Country ballad “Wood On The Fire.” Event guests were invited to bring a gift for the TULLAHOMA FIRE DEPT. TOY DRIVE.

LYNCH made a surprise local visit to the SEACREST STUDIO in MONROE CARELL, JR. CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL at VANDERBILT. All toys purchased were donated to the TULLAHOMA FIRE DEPT. TOY DRIVE, RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION and 147 TEAM.

Next month, LYNCH returns for his seventh year at LUKE BRYAN's CRASH MY PLAYA 2023, serving as host and performer of DUSTIN LYNCH’s POOL PARTY at MOON PALACE CANCUN on JANUARY 21st with details here. LYNCH will be supporting KANE BROWN's DRUNK OR DREAMING tour in the spring.

« see more Net News