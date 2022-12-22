Tiller & Parx Collaborate On A Holiday Video

BRYSON TILLER and TAYLA PARX have premiered a new animated video for the holiday song, "Ain't A Lonely Christmas (Remix)," which you can see here.

PARX describes the video, “We really wanted to capture what the song meant for each of us in the video. Whether it’s family, a new love or being around friends, the song is about experiencing these important moments together.”

PARX will star as DONNA SUMMER in the CASABLANCA RECORDS biopic, "Spinning Gold," which is scheduled to hit theatres on MARCH 31st. She shares the screen with WIZ KHALIFA, JASON DERULO, PINK SWEAT$ and LEDISI, who play GEORGE CLINTON, RON ISLEY, BILL WITHERS and GLADYS KNIGHT, respectively.

PARX is currently working on a new project, which will be released in 2023 via her own TAYLAMADE RECORDS.

« see more Net News