Spirit Of College Radio Awards

The organizers of the annual WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY event announced their 2022 SPIRIT OF COLLEGE RADIO AWARDS winners, presented by the COLLEGE RADIO FOUNDATION in recognition of truly outstanding and spirited efforts made by college radio stations on OCTOBER 7th.

Stations are voted for by the team that organizes WORLD COLLEGE RADIO DAY, who seek to shine a spotlight on college radio stations that not only go above and beyond to celebrate the annual WCRD event but also embody the passion and mission of college radio.

This year the following college radio stations were selected to be recognized, along with special recognition for one station in UKRAINE:

AGGIE RADIO - UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY (USA)

ESTACION V - UNIVERSIDAD PONTIFICIA BOLVARIANA -- BUCARAMANGA (COLOMBIA)

RADIO-E - UNIVERSIDAD DE COSTA RICA

SUN4U RADIO - SUNWAY UNIVERSITY COLLEGE (MALAYSIA)

THE WOLF INTERNET RADIO - UNIVERSITY OF WEST GEORGIA (USA)

UP FM - UNIVERSITY OF PATRAS (GREECE)

89.1 WFDU-HD3 - FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON UNIVERSITY (USA)

WIUP - INDIANA UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA (USA)

WMCO - MUSKINGUM UNIVERSITY (USA)

WPTS - UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH (USA)

Special Recognition: STUD RADIO (UKRAINE)

Commenting on the winners, COLLEGE RADIO DAY founder ROB QUICKE noted, “We congratulate all these stations for their brilliant efforts. This year, our theme for the day was 'Voices For Peace' and many stations did 24 hours of extraordinary events and programming. It was also remarkable that the students at STUD RADIO in UKRAINE were able to put together a very moving one-hour program for our global marathon, despite the country being in a state of war. We want to honor their work by giving them special recognition in this year’s awards.”

For more information, please visit www.collegeradio.org.

« see more Net News