Olivia Rodrigo At Bill Graham Civic (Photo: Paige K. Parsons / APA)

BERKELEY, CA-based ANOTHER PLANET ENTERTAINMENT (APE), the largest indie concert promoter in the U.S., had another banner year in 2022 as it prepares to mark its 20th anniversary as a company in the new year.

With a core executive team of CEO GREGG PERLOFF, co-founder/President SHERRY WASSERMAN along with OUTSIDE LANDS co-founders/producers -- President of Concerts & Festivals ALLEN SCOTT and ANOTHER PLANET MANAGEMENT founder BRYAN DUQUETTE -- APE experienced explosive growth over the last year and a half as the industry emerged from the pandemic and found ticket demand at an all-time high. Throughout this period, APE kept their staff intact and on payroll with full salary and now layoffs until the business was back up and running.

Commented CEO PERLOFF, “This has been an ultimately rewarding year. 2022 felt like two summers in one with so many artists on tour. With our growth throughout the company, we are looking forward to our 20th year of operation being our best yet, with many exciting events including the upcoming OUTSIDE LANDS festival and shows with so many diverse artists and entertainers.”

APE executed two sold-out OUTSIDE LANDS festivals in SAN FRANCISCO’s GOLDEN GATE PARK within the span of nine months, one in OCTOBER 2021, the other in AUGUST 2022. The company also co-produces LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL in LAS VEGAS and debuted the CALIFORNIA edition of the multi-city BREAKAWAY MUSIC FESTIVAL this OCTOBER. O

The company sold over 1.45 million tickets throughout its associated venues in CALIFORNIA and NEVADA, including BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM in SAN FRANCISCO, GREEK THEATRE at UC BERKELEY, FOX THEATER in OAKLAND, LAKE TAHOE OUTDOOR ARENA at HARVEYS in TAHOE, NV, OXBOW RIVERSTAGE in NAPA, CA, and THE INDEPENDENT in SAN FRANCISCO, featuring major artists like PAUL McCARTNEY, OLIVIA RODRIGO, METALLIA, ROSALIA, LIL NASX and LUKE COMBS, all of whom headlined APE-promoted shows.

ANOTHER PLANET MANAGEMENT, whose roster now includes TYCHO, DRAMA, POOLSIDE, AMEN DUNES, among others, opened L.A. offices via a merger with LAURENCE FREEDMAN's TELEGRAPH ROAD MANGEMENT, adding BILLY IDOL and MIKE CAMPBELL to the burgeoning division.

OUTSIDE LANDS WORKS, a charitable program that invests in the cultural vitality of the BAY AREA, raised $200k in 2022 for local music and arts education programs. The total distributed is now over $1m in the last five years.

APE has already announced an incredible line-up of SAN FRANCISCO shows with KASKADE at the BILL GRAHAM CIVIC and DRAMA at THE INDEPENDENT to ring in the new year.

