Bender

iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KJEB (95.7 THE JET)/SEATTLE raised $480,256 in just 13 hours THURSDAY during the 20th annual “BENDER'S ONE BIG GIVE” for SEATTLE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL RADIOTHON.

Station on-air morning personalities BENDER and JODI hosted the radiothon. Over the past 20 years, this event has now generated more than $17.3 million for SEATTLE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, whose mission is to provide hope, care and cures to help every child live the healthiest and most fulfilling life possible.

BENDER, who was recently named Chair of the SEATTLE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL CORPORATE LEADERSHIP COUNCIL (NET NEWS 8/17), joined the station and morning co-host JODI BROTHERS in 2020 after spending 18 years down the hall on sister station KBKS (HITS 106.1).

Said BENDER, "20 years just like that. It truly blows me away the amount of love and support our audience has shown to the kids and families at SEATTLE CHILDREN's for the past 20 years. The countdown is on for #21."

Added JODI, “I cannot stress enough how tirelessly my morning show partner works to support SEATTLE CHILDREN's. He is the epitome of charitable and I am honored to support him in all of his efforts.”

iHEARTMEDIA SEATTLE President MARK GLYNN stated, “For the last 20 years, BENDER has been leading the charge on a personal mission to ensure SEATTLE CHILDREN's greatest needs are always met. He has been on a mission to ensure every family in the region have a facility they can trust if their child is ever in need. He has poured every ounce of his soul into rallying our incredible community and they have answered. We are so proud of the work BENDER and his entire team put forth during 'ONE BIG GIVE’.”

« see more Net News