Big Scarr (Photo: Facebook)

Up-and-coming MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE rapper BIG SCARR (ALEXANDER WOODS), signed to GUCCI MANE's 1017 RECORDS, has died at age 22 of undisclosed causes. His passing was confirmed by MANE in an INSTAGRAM post yesterday.

“This hurt — I’m a miss you @bigscarr,” MANE wrote alongside a photo gallery of the late lyricist.

The MEMPHIS hip-hop star nearly died in 2020 after getting shot in the hip with the bullet which lodged in his spine, resulting in serious internal injuries requiring the doctors to remove his appendix and also realign his right leg.

SCARR took his name from injuries he suffered during a car crash at age 16 when he was reportedly thrown through the windshield of a friend’s car.

SCARR was signed by GUCCI MANE in 2020. His first commercial project was the 1017 compilation album “GUCCI MANE Presents: So Icy Summer” with “SoIcyBoyz,” which he performed alongside labelmates POOH SHIESTY and FOOGIANO. He also had the solo track “Make a Play.”

With 1 million INSTAGRAM followers, SCARR released his first and only official mixtape, titled “Big Grim Reaper,” in 2021, including notable tracks such as “SolcyBoyz 2” and “Poppin,” as well as appearances by GUCCI MANE. “BGR” ranked #1 on ROLLING STONE’s Breakthrough 25 Chart and peaked at #25 on BILLBOARD’s Hot 200 album chart.

SCARR’s fellow 1017 labelmate ENCHANTING mourned the rapper’s passing on INSTAGRAM: “Ion wanna talk. Sorry if I don’t answer. I just can’t," sharing a photo of the deceased artist alongside the caption, “My babbbyyy my best friend my son I love you forever & im so sorry.”

