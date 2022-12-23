Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion (photo: Michael A Walker Jr - Shutterstock)

According to many sources, including THE LOS ANGELES TIMES and ROLLING STONE, “A LOS ANGELES jury convicted rapper TORY LANEZ (whose real name is DAYSTAR PETERSON) on three counts of shooting superstar MEGAN THEE STALLION in both feet in the predawn hours of July 12, 2020.

The jury convicted LANEZ on the following: He assaulted Megan with a semi-automatic firearm, causing great bodily injury, discharged the weapon with gross negligence and concealed the unregistered weapon found in his SUV. He is set for sentencing on JANUARY 27th and could face 20 years in prison.

The verdict was reached following a trial which lasted nine days. MEGAN testified that she was “trying to escape a shouting match inside LANEZ’s CADILLAC ESCALADE when she heard the rapper say “Dance, bitch!” and turned to see him pointing a 9mm semi-automatic pistol at her.”

For additional details on this complex story, head to ROLLING STONE or THE LOS ANGELES TIMES.









