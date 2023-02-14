A2IM Indie Week

A2IM (The AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC) will hold their annual LIBERA AWARDS on THURSDAY, JUNE 15th at NEW YORK CITY's TOWN HALL alongside their A2IM INDIE WEEK 2023 conference from TUESDAY, JUNE 13th to THURSDAY, JUNE 15th at the CROWNE PLAZA TIMES SQUARE.

The LIBERA AWARDS brings together musical pioneers for a night of performances, celebration, and music revue across all genres. Ticket holders are also invited to an exclusive afterparty at the HARD ROCK CAFE to connect with the who’s-who of the independent sector and will have the opportunity to network, socialize, and celebrate with friends, colleagues, and industry leaders – tickets are on sale now here.

A2IM INDIE WEEK 2023 is a three-day conference of the U.S.' independent music community. Running for over 15 years, and with over 1,200 attendees, it's the largest independent music gathering in the world, which welcomes the return of the CONTINUING LEGAL EDUCATION (CLE) track. COVEYLAW, a law firm that serves the legal needs of the domestic and international arts, nonprofit and business communities, will curate and present a three-panel CLE at A2IM INDIE WEEK 2023. Tickets for A2IM INDIE WEEK 2023 can be purchased here.

MERLIN, the independent’s digital music licensing partner, is celebrating “15 Years Of MERLIN” with a party at this year’s A2IM INDIE WEEK, on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14th.

