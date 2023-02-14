Over 1 Million Meals Packed

FAMILY LIFE BROADCASTING, INC. Contemporary Christian FAMILY LIFE RADIO Network helped serve at the FEED MY STARVING CHILDREN Mobile Pack event. The FLR team packed 8,000 of the 50,000 meals prepared during their shift, which will help 135 children have at least one meal a day for a full year.



The FLR team joined other volunteers from local schools, churches and businesses at the ORO VALLEY CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE near TUCSON, AZ. The meals were comprised of soy, rice, dry vegetables and a blend of vitamins and minerals and will benefit children around the world.



“It’s an honor as a team to unite and contribute to this incredible cause, bringing hope to children worldwide,” said Pres. & CEO EVAN CARLSON.



Overall, 1,122,120 meals were packed during the six-day event, which will benefit 3,000 children.





FLR Team





