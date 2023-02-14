Conclave 45

The 45th CONCLAVE Summer Learning Conference has released their agenda for the event on TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20-21 to be held at the DELTA HOTELS MINNEAPOLIS NORTHEAST.

Highlights will include the signature keynote session of industry leaders, “Ask Me ‘Almost’ Anything”, along with conversations around talent coaching, maximizing local, evolving with social media, and the interdependency between sales and programming.

CONCLAVE Chair LORI LEWIS said, “The CONCLAVE is about access to the excellent industry minds we wouldn’t otherwise have an opportunity to talk with. It’s also important to showcase managers, programmers, and talent of all market sizes. There’s much to be learned from everyone.”

A list of speakers will be released soon. For details on CONCLAVE 45 and early registration click here.

