Snoop Dogg (Photo: Kobby Dagan / Shutterstock.com)

SNOOP DOGG has partnered with TIKTOK to bring the DEATH ROW RECORDS catalog to the app through its independent distribution platform, SOUNDON. The catalog is now available to stream exclusively on TIKTOK, which "marks the label’s first official online release since its removal from streaming services in early 2022, and the first-ever catalog reissue to release exclusively through SOUNDON."

DEATH ROW RECORDS, the label started by SUGE KNIGHT, boasts albums like DR. DRE's "The Chronic," SNOOP DOGG's "Doggystyle" and 2PAC'S "All Eyes On Me," among others.

SNOOP DOGG acquired the brand from MNRK MUSIC GROUP and acquired the label’s recordings catalog before removing DEATH ROW from all streamers.

SNOOP DOGG released the following statement: “Since I took DEATH ROW off streaming almost a year ago, not a day goes by without people asking me to put it back up.

“As the SUPER BOWL rolled around, I knew fans would be looking for the music from our iconic performance in 2022, so I wanted to reintroduce the most historic catalog to the people. I reached out to the folks at TIKTOK to make more history…enjoy ya’ll.”

TIKTOK’s independent distribution platform SOUNDON launched in MARCH last year and was initially available in the U.K., U.S., BRAZIL and INDONESIA, and rolled out in AUSTRALIA last week, where the platform has been limiting access to major label music as part of a test.

TIKTOK picked digital distribution platform TUNECORE, owned by BELIEVE, to be its distribution partner for SOUNDON, which pays out 100% royalties to music creators in the first year and 90% after that, with a range of promotional tools and support available.

TIKTOK says that its creators can now choose from a host of classic DEATH ROW recordings from THE DOGG POUND, NATE DOGG, KURUPT, THE LADY OF RAGE and more label artists.

TIKTOK and DEATH ROW have curated the "DEATH ROW’s Greatest Hits" playlist and created the new "What Dogg Are You?" filter.

Using SNOOP’s "Who Am I? (What’s My Name)" and its music video, the new filter uses AR technology to transform creators into the breed that best represents them.

« see more Net News