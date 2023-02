Top Podcasts

EDISON RESEARCH has released its Top 50 Podcasts list based on weekly audience reach for fourth quarter 2022, with "THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE" again on top; despite the sample being expanded in the quarter to add weekly podcast listeners age 13-17, the top four remained unchanged from third quarter.

The top 10:

1. THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE

2. CRIME JUNKIE

3. THE DAILY

4. THIS AMERICAN LIFE

5. MORBID: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST

6. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

7. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW

8. CALL HER DADDY

9. OFFICE LADIES

10. MY FAVORITE MURDER

