Charese Fruge, Nadia Harding

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to OCEAN GENERATION Head of Partnerships NADIA HARDING, who keeps her feet in the radio world on PHOENIX 98FM, IMPULSE RADIO in the U.K.

Discussing the path that her career has taken, HARDING said, “I've been working in the charity sector for over twelve years, and love the diversity the sector brings, not only in a work setting but meeting some incredible people and connecting to different causes. I lead the fundraising team to secure international brand partnerships and write grant applications to access funding to support the charities core work in ocean conservation and education. My side hustle is radio host, podcast host and producer and voice over artist.”

Each week in ALL ACCESS CHARESE FRUGE shines the spotlight on one of the many women carving out successful, diverse careers in one of our many related businesses. This week, find out about NADIA HARDING.

