Bootleg Kev

UNITED STATIONS' "THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW" has added three new major market affiliates in FLORIDA in TAMPA, ORLANDO and MIAMI, including iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N' R&B WBTP 95.7 THE BEAT/TAMPA (MONDAYS from 4p to 8p [ET] and SUNDAYS from 5p-7p [ET]). KEV will also be heard late nights and weekends on iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N' R&B WTKS H2 (104.5 THE BEAT)/ORLANDO and iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N' R&B WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT)/MIAMI. The announcement comes from UNITED STATIONS SVP/Content & Affiliation STEFAN JONES and the BOOTLEG KEV team, including network operations consultant BRIAN SAMSON.

PHOENIX native BOOTLEG KEV has been doing radio for over 15 years with stops in LAS VEGAS, TAMPA, PHOENIX and, for four years prior to going into syndication, at iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N' R&B KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES. His show can be heard in LOS ANGELES, PHOENIX, LAS VEGAS, FT. MYERS, WICHITA, RENO, MADISON, CORPUS CHRISTIE, FLINT, FT. WAYNE, SPOKANE and now FLORIDA.

Commented BOOTLEG KEV, “I’m very excited to be back on the air in afternoons in TAMPA! FLORIDA has always been like home for me, and it’s a privilege to partner with iHEART, with D-STRONG and DJ A-OH all over the state, from ORLANDO over the I-4 to TAMPA and back down to MIAMI! I look forward to shaking up FLORIDA’s airwaves.”

Added UNITED STATIONS SVP/Content & Affiliation STEFAN JONES, "As we continue to grow the BOOTLEG KEV Show around the country, there is one undeniable truth, if you put this show on, you will win.”

For more information about "THE BOOTLEG KEV SHOW," check out www.usrn.com/bootlegkev or ask@unitedstations.com.

