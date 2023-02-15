Santa Barbara, SF Host Dies

EDWARD BEAR, on-air personality at rock stations like KSAN and KMPX/SAN FRANCISCO and KYTD/SANTA BARBARA, has passed away at the age of 84, reports the SANTA BARBARA INDEPENDENT.

BEAR (STEPHEN HIRSCH) hosted in SAN FRANCISCO in the '60s at KMPX and KSAN, then moved to KTYD/SANTA BARBARA for its 1973 debut, hosting afternoon drive there through 1978 and hosting at crosstown Classical KDB in 1980-2002. He also hosted the syndicated "JAZZ ALBUM CONCERT" and owned an agency producing commercials for progressive candidates and issues.

