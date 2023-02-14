Last Day To Vote

There is just one day left to vote for the career class of 2023 for the upcoming TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME induction, with a deadline of 11:59p (CT) TODAY (2/15).

The annual ceremony, which takes place SATURDAY, JULY 29th, is being moved to the MULEHOUSE in COLUMBIA, TN, a renovated church owned by former radio broadcaster BLAIR GARNER. More information will follow soon.

Please contact BRIAN CRAIG at brianleecraig@gmail.com if you can't find your ballot or are having issues opening the ballot. If you are a member whose membership has lapsed, just log on into your account at www.tennradiohalloffame.org to renew by deadline.

