PodCo-AdLarge: A Match.

ADLARGE has added the PODCO NETWORK to their portfolio. The company produce several podcasts hosted by television stars from both DISNEY and NICKELODEON.

Led by the husband and wife producing team of BRENDAN ROONEY and CHRISTY CARLSON ROMANO, PODO has launched the "Wizards Of Waverly Pod," hosted by JENNIFER STONE and DAVID DeLUISE; "Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide," hosted by DEVON WERKHEISER, LINDSEY SHAW and DANIEL CURTIS LEE, and the "Brotherly Love Podcast," hosted by JOEY, MATT and ANDY LAWRENCE.

PODCO founder/CEO BRENDAN ROONEY commented, "We're thrilled to be partnering with ADLARGE. They understand PODCO's vision for shaping the future of podcasting and have a team of capable people, who are willing to work tirelessly to help us achieve our financial and strategic goals."

Added ADLARGE CEO CATHY CSUKAS, “This collection of shows from the team at PODCO are infused with unfettered nostalgia, bringing fans closer than ever to their all-time favorite shows. Growing up watching these stars in their homes, listeners are finding themselves captivated by the ultimate behind-the-scenes experience and we’re delighted to bring this passionate and highly engaged audience to our advertisers.”

« see more Net News