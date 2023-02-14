Jon Pikus: Joining Wixen Music Publishing

WIXEN MUSIC PUBLISHING has named music industry veteran JON PIKUS as VP A&R/Business Development, based in the independent music publisher’s CALABASAS, CA office, and will handle signing new artists, songwriters, producers and catalogs to the client roster, in addition to traditional A&R tasks such as setting up collaborations and co-write sessions for the existing roster. PIKUS will report to President/CEO RANDALL WIXEN, CFO/COO ANDREW WIXEN and CTO/EVP JASON RYS.

Commented PIKUS, “I want to thank RANDALL, ANDREW and JASON for this great opportunity to help them selectively grow their roster, and I look forward to reconnecting with all of my longtime friends in the music industry.”

PIKUS has held A&R positions at COLUMBIA, INTERSCOPE, MYSPACE RECORDS, LAVA RECORDS and IMAGEM MUSIC PUBLISHING. He began his career as a drummer and producer of '90s L.A. rock bands, and has worked with artists such as WEEZER, CRAZY TOWN, THE ATARIS, ANNA NALICK, PENNYWISE, CHRISTINA MILAN and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD.

Added ANDREW WIXEN, “JON is that rare breed of creative who has been on multiple sides of the proverbial fence, so he can authentically relate in any situation, to artists, writers and producers, and to managers, attorneys and executives. We are excited to work with the new clients he will bring in.”

WIXEN MUSIC PUBLISHING clients include TOM PETTY, WEEZER, THE BLACK KEYS, GEORGE CLINTON, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, THE DOORS, MISSY ELLIOTT, RICK JAMES, JEFFERSON AIRPLANE and RANCID. The company specializes in administrative deals on a year-to-year term, growing sync opportunities and increasing client revenue, and is partnered with a network of hand-picked sub-publishers around the world, including a sister company in the UK who also handle neighboring rights.

