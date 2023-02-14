PD/Morning Show Host Dave Levora

REGIONAL MEDIA Alternative KQCJ (PLANET 93.9)/DAVENPORT-QUAD CITIES, IA has moved. The station has new, cutting-edge digital studios. PLANET 93.9 is the only locally-owned radio station in the market.

"We're thrilled to bring this level of innovation to our listeners," said REGIONAL MEDIA CEO FLETCHER M. FORD. "This new studio represents a significant investment in the future of radio in the QUAD CITIES. Our team is excited to produce programming that is unparalleled in quality, and we can't wait to share it with our audience."

The station's new address is: 4417 Brady St, DAVENPORT, IA 52806.

« see more Net News