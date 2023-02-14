World Radio Day Honors

AUDACY News-Talk KDKA/PITTSBURGH has been presented with the 2023 WORLD RADIO DAY AWARD by the ACADEMY OF RADIO ARTS & SCIENCES OF AMERICA. The award was presented to AUDACY PITTSBURGH SVP/Market Manager MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI and Brand Manager DAVID LaBROZZI by McVAY MEDIA President MIKE McVAY with NAB Director/Member Experience JOSH MIELY.

The award commemorates WORLD RADIO DAY, celebrated on FEBRUARY 13th in commemoration of the birth of UNITED NATIONS RADIO in 1946. This official international day was proclaimed in 2011 by the 36th UNESCO General Conference and adopted by the 67th U.N., in 2012, at the proposal of the KINGDOM OF SPAIN.

This is the fourth annual award given to a U.S. radio station that exemplifies the best attributes of the radio industry. The jury looks for stations that demonstrate ideals of localism, audience reach, community service, effective use of new digital platforms, diversity in program content and staffing, as well as financial and ratings success.

Last year's winner was sister station AUDACY News-Talk WINS/NEW YORK. Previous winners include WRHU at HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY on LONG ISLAND and inaugural winner WTOP/WASHINGTON, DC.

Said AUDACY PITTSBURGH's SPACCIAPOLLI, “This distinguished honor underscores not only KDKA’s unwavering commitment to delivering premier news coverage to the PITTSBURGH communities, but the individuals who work tirelessly each and every day to make it happen. We’re proud to join the list of iconic heritage brands that represent the very best the radio industry has to offer.”

Academy of Radio Arts and Sciences Of America Radio Day Award presented to KDKA Pittsburgh. (L-r) Josh Miely, NAB Director Member Experience; Dave LaBrozzi, Brand Manager KDKA; Michael Spacciapolli, Senior Vice President and Market Manager Audacy Pittsburgh and McVay Media President Mike McVay

