Radio vet SCOTT HOLT, who last worked at WITHERS FAMILY TEXAS HOLDINGS, LLC. Alternative KYRK (106-5 THE SHARK)/CORPUS CHRISTI, TX as OM/PD, has recovered from multiple surgeries and is ready to return to work.

Writes SCOTT: "The long, two-year journey of dealing with several health issues is coming to an end. Doctors are super confident about my longterm health outlook and have cleared me to return to work APRIL 1st."

SCOTT is looking for OM/PD/MD opportunities in Alternative, Classic Rock, Adult Hits, Classic Hits and AC, and can also contribute on the sales side.

Reach SCOTT at (929) 310-0785 and at scottholt5@aol.com.





